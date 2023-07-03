trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630358
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The question is, what is the reason that Ajit Pawar suddenly decided to break the party? Ajit Pawar changed the politics of Maratha Chhatrap Sharad Pawar in one stroke. Till yesterday, the one who was called Chanakya of Maharashtra's politics, seems to be standing alone with the help of his nephew.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
play icon10:56
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
play icon8:14
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon40:23
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
play icon2:2
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
play icon4:35
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
play icon10:56
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
play icon8:14
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon40:23
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
play icon2:2
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
play icon4:35
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
DNA Video,Sharad Pawar,maharashtra breaking news,Latest News,trending news,Maharashtra political crisis,Ajit Pawar Deputy CM news,ajit pawar news,Ajit Pawar joining NDA news,maharashtra political news,Eknath Shinde,Member of Parliament Amol Kolhe,Sharad Pawar,Narendra Modi,BJP,PM Modi,live news,today big news,Rebel NCP,Maharashtra news,big news today,ncp big news,