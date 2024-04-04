Advertisement
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
There are elections in America in November. But before that, in a survey by Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has emerged as the first choice of the public. The survey has been conducted in 7 states in which the people of 6 states want Trump to become the President of America once again. Trump becoming the public's first choice is not at all a good sign for Joe Biden. Now the question is whether it is impossible to defeat Donald Trump this time in America.

