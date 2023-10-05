trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671425
DNA: Mangal Dhawale travels 45 km to teach 1 child

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Today we are introducing you to a teacher from Pune who travels 45 kilometers every day to teach just one student. Mangal Dhawale lives in Pune and is a primary teacher in a government school in Atalwadi, a small place away from Pune.
