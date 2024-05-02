Advertisement
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 03:00 AM IST
In the third phase of voting, voting is to be held on 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat on 7th May. In this phase, voting was to be held on Surat seat also, but BJP candidate from here has already been elected unopposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to stay in Gujarat for two days for election campaign. He once again made it clear that reservation will not be given on the basis of religion.

