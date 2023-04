videoDetails

DNA: Need one more dose for new variant?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

After 7 months and 20 days in India, new cases of corona have crossed 10,000. So in the last 24 hours, 10,158 new cases of corona have been registered in India. With this, the number of active cases of corona in the country has increased to 44,998.