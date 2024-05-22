videoDetails

DNA: 'New India is...', Pakistan UN envoy brings up 'targeted assassinations'

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

There are elections in India and there is a lot of tension regarding it in Pakistan. Yogi Adityanath was seen saying that after the victory, he will get Pok included within 6 months. Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said that the new India enters the house and kills. Munir Akram had also mentioned the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This statement of Munir Akram in UN is also a big confession of terrorist Pakistan.