DNA: No SIM, now phone will be blocked directly

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Now along with the SIM cards of online fraudsters, the mobile handsets used in fraud are also being blocked. Due to this, the mobile phone used in fraud cannot be used again. In the era of mobile banking, cases of online fraud have also increased rapidly. Therefore, the government has also launched Chakshu portal for complaints related to such cases. On which complaint of any kind of online fraud can be lodged.

