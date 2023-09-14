trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662485
DNA: Now only encounter in Jammu and Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Today in DNA, first of all we will talk about the ongoing encounter of terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. For the last three days, an encounter between the army and terrorists is going on in the Kokernag forests of Gadol. There is no definite information yet about how many terrorists are involved in this encounter, but according to sources there are said to be 3 to 4 terrorists. The joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is currently going on.
