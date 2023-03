videoDetails

DNA: On The Spot Investigation of Indore Temple Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:21 AM IST

On Ram Navami, the roof of the stepwell caved in at Shri Baleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Indore. Due to the negligence of the system, 25 people got involved in this accident. Army and NDRF team were engaged in the rescue. After this incident, there is a lot of resentment against the system among the people.