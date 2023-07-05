trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631388
DNA: Order of Taliban came..Beauty Parlor BAN

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Taliban is in control of Afghanistan and Taliban remains a topic of discussion every day. Now the Taliban has released a new installment of its atrocities. Women in Afghanistan have opened beauty parlors inside their homes on a large scale. Which Taliban has asked to ban.
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: ajit Pawar has recognized the political 'wind' of 24
play icon39:10
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: ajit Pawar has recognized the political 'wind' of 24
Baat Pate Ki: Zelensky's allegation - Threatening to attack Russia with nuclear bomb
play icon9:22
Baat Pate Ki: Zelensky's allegation - Threatening to attack Russia with nuclear bomb
Baat Pate Ki: Shinde faction in 'fierce' anger over giving finance ministry to Ajit Pawar faction.
play icon9:44
Baat Pate Ki: Shinde faction in 'fierce' anger over giving finance ministry to Ajit Pawar faction.
DNA: 'Power' politics of 'Pawar' family in NCP!
play icon18:45
DNA: 'Power' politics of 'Pawar' family in NCP!
TOP 50: Despite being 'strong' in the show of strength, Ajit Pawar is afraid of burglary in the party
play icon7:39
TOP 50: Despite being 'strong' in the show of strength, Ajit Pawar is afraid of burglary in the party
