NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi’s ‘Mission South’, BJP has a 40-50 Seat Target for 2024 LS Elections

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: BJP is busy 'in Mission South'. That is why PM Modi is visiting the South again and again. The dates of Lok Sabha elections have been announced. The first phase of elections will be held on April 19. Election results will come on June 4. Let us tell you that Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases. Politics has also started regarding this. Now the question arises that what is the meaning of elections in 7 phases.

All Videos

DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Play Icon19:26
DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Play Icon40:09
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Play Icon26:55
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Play Icon45:40
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
Play Icon14:17
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543

Trending Videos

DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
play icon19:26
DNA: Here are 10 heavyweights of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
play icon40:9
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
play icon26:55
Baat Pate Ki: Deadline for Paytm FASTag ends today
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
play icon45:40
Taal Thok Ke: After date declaration of Lok Sabah Election 2024 date politics begin
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543
play icon14:17
Deshhit: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543