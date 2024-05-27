Advertisement
DNA: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Bengal!

Sonam|Updated: May 27, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
To cross Mission 400, Prime Minister Modi will make the final push in Bengal tomorrow. PM Modi will do a road show in Kolkata. This will be his last face to face with Mamata Banerjee in this election, because the campaign will stop on 30th. It is the last round of elections, and BJP is pushing for 9 more seats in its Mission Bengal 30+. Tomorrow is PM Modi's mega road show in North Kolkata, and the day after tomorrow Mamata Banerjee will also hold a foot parade on the same route.

