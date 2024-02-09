videoDetails

DNA: 'PM Modi was not born in the OBC category', says Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:16 AM IST

DNA: Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from January 14. He is in Odisha for the last three days after completing his tour in the North Eastern states. Odisha is a state where Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal government is in power. Naveen Patnaik is neither in INDI alliance nor in NDA. Rahul Gandhi is trying to make inroads for his party in Odisha through his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Now the 2024 election results will tell how much benefit Rahul's visit to Odisha has brought, but before that Rahul Gandhi has given a statement which has created trouble for the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing a public meeting in Jharsuguda, Odisha, made political attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the basis of his caste. The people of the country know that as far as caste is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from the OBC community. But he has said many times that there are only 4 castes in the country, for whose benefit there is a need to work.