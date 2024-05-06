Advertisement
DNA: Politics Sparks Over on Poonch Terror Attack

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
DNA: During the election season, politics is not being conducted only on the Poonch terror attack. It is happening on Pakistan also. Statements of Pakistani leaders in the general elections of India are becoming a subject of controversy. But this time the Pakistan-loving statement of an Indian leader has become a cause of controversy. In an interview, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said that after seeing the prosperity of Kashmir, the people of PoK themselves will start demanding to join India. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah is deeply hurt by this statement.

