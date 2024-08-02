Advertisement
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
On 31 July also, two coaches of a goods train derailed in Rangapani, Bengal. Questions are being raised on the government regarding these rail accidents. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's resignation is being demanded. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav gave a speech in the Lok Sabha today in which he started singing praises of the government regarding the reforms being done in the railways. Then an opposition MP taunted him by calling him a reel minister, hearing which the calm-natured Ashwini Vaishnav also got angry, see what happened next in this report.

