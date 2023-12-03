trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695115
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot has resigned after the shameful defeat in Rajasthan. On BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Modi said that every woman is seeing her victory in this victory. Every youth is looking for his victory. These people want to see India as a developed nation in 2047.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
Play Icon3:57
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
Play Icon4:32
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Play Icon9:44
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Play Icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
Play Icon43:15
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi

Trending Videos

DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
play icon3:57
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
play icon4:32
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
play icon9:44
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
play icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
play icon43:15
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
DNA Video,ashok gehlot resign,ashok gehlot reaction on defeat,ashojk gehlot on rajasthan defeat,अशोक गहलोत,assembly election result 2023 update,ashok gehlot news,rajasthan election result live,assembly election result live,rajasthan election result 2023,Rajasthan election result,election news,assembly election 2023 result live,Vasundhara Raje,rajasthan news live,who will win rajasthan election 2023,Rahul Gandhi reaction,rahul gandhi on rajasthan,congress lose,Gehlot,