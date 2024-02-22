trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723911
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the last 10 years, the circumstances and sentiments of the country's oldest political party Congress have changed. Now the situation is such that the Congress party has to ask for Lok Sabha seats from regional parties. Regional parties are giving seats to Congress on their own terms. Whatever may be the secret formula of seat distribution, it is certain that in the 2024 election, the Congress Party is entering the fray as a small and weak political party.

