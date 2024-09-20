Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795757https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-tirupati-temple-controversy-animal-fat-in-sacred-laddu-2795757.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A shocking allegation has surfaced regarding the sacred Tirupati Balaji temple's laddu prasad. According to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, there are claims that animal fat was used instead of cow ghee in the preparation of the laddus. NDDB’s report confirmed adulteration, but it remains unclear what substance was mixed with the ghee. This has sparked a major controversy, as the temple is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India.

All Videos

DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
Play Icon04:44
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
Play Icon03:52
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Play Icon05:30
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Baat Pate Ki: SP MLA Zahid Baig Surrenders In Bhadohi Court
Play Icon31:51
Baat Pate Ki: SP MLA Zahid Baig Surrenders In Bhadohi Court
Rajneeti: Salman Khan Father's Salim Khan Receives Death Threats by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Play Icon38:12
Rajneeti: Salman Khan Father's Salim Khan Receives Death Threats by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Trending Videos

DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
play icon4:44
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
play icon3:52
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
play icon5:30
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Baat Pate Ki: SP MLA Zahid Baig Surrenders In Bhadohi Court
play icon31:51
Baat Pate Ki: SP MLA Zahid Baig Surrenders In Bhadohi Court
Rajneeti: Salman Khan Father's Salim Khan Receives Death Threats by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
play icon38:12
Rajneeti: Salman Khan Father's Salim Khan Receives Death Threats by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang