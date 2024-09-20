videoDetails

DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

A shocking allegation has surfaced regarding the sacred Tirupati Balaji temple's laddu prasad. According to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, there are claims that animal fat was used instead of cow ghee in the preparation of the laddus. NDDB’s report confirmed adulteration, but it remains unclear what substance was mixed with the ghee. This has sparked a major controversy, as the temple is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India.