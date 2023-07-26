trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640512
DNA: Uproar in Israel over 'judicial reform'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
We are going to talk about the revolution happening in Israel. This is a protest of the people of Israel against the government. In fact, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu government brought a bill related to judicial reform in the country in January. Through this bill, an attempt was made to weaken the judicial system of the country and to limit the powers and independence of the Supreme Court. Since then the people of Israel have been opposing this bill.
Top 5 Things To Know About Mercedes-Benz C300D, Perfect Combination Of Tech And Luxury?
Top 5 Things To Know About Mercedes-Benz C300D, Perfect Combination Of Tech And Luxury?
Kasam Samvidhan KI: Kashi will speak up! Shiva is the 'truth', search in the court!
Kasam Samvidhan KI: Kashi will speak up! Shiva is the 'truth', search in the court!
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA: One decision of India... Tension increased in 140 countries
DNA: One decision of India... Tension increased in 140 countries
DNA: Why Mahabharata in Manipur in Monsoon session?
DNA: Why Mahabharata in Manipur in Monsoon session?
