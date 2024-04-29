Advertisement
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
A video of Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha elections is going viral on social media. In which he is announcing the abolition of SC/ST, OBC reservation. This video is completely edited, it is FAKE. Delhi Police has registered a case on this edited video. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been given a notice and called to Delhi for questioning.

