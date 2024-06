videoDetails

DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 03:02 AM IST

The poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in entire Uttar Pradesh and especially in Faizabad seat affected BJP the most. Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a big issue for BJP for decades. According to sources, in the second report on the defeat of Ayodhya, the caste equation became dominant among the Ram devotees.