trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691256
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The Supreme Court has shown great strictness regarding pollution in Delhi. In this case, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi. Answers were sought from these states especially regarding the efforts to control pollution. A status report was given in the Supreme Court regarding the stubble of the Central Government. In this, there was a mention of the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab and the steps taken to stop stubble burning in these two states.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
Play Icon17:22
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
Play Icon4:7
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel
Play Icon16:23
DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel
Israeli army entered the building complex
Play Icon3:11
Israeli army entered the building complex
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 4 day ceasefire...again war?
Play Icon41:55
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 4 day ceasefire...again war?

Trending Videos

DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
play icon17:22
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
play icon4:7
Owaisi statement in support of Akbaruddin
DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel
play icon16:23
DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel
Israeli army entered the building complex
play icon3:11
Israeli army entered the building complex
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 4 day ceasefire...again war?
play icon41:55
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 4 day ceasefire...again war?
DNA Video,Delhi pollution,Delhi NCR pollution,parali jalana,Stubble burning,Stubble burning in Punjab,stubble burning news,Punjab Stubble burning,stubble burning punjab,stubble burning in india,stubble burning solution,stubble burning pollution,stubble burning effects,pollution from stubble burning,paddy stubble burning,what is stubble burning,Stubble burning Haryana,why stubble burning,Zee News,farmers on stubble burning,stubble burning in uttar pradesh,