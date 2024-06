videoDetails

DNA: Who made Manali a 'garbage dump'?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:04 AM IST

People troubled by the heat run towards the mountains. The pleasant weather, cool breeze, greenery and snow give a sigh of relief and relaxation, just for a few moments. But what do we, the tourists, offer these mountains? We take a sigh of relief from the mountains, and in return we give them garbage.