DNA: Why did Jain community get angry?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

There is an uproar over the vandalism of a religious place in Pavagadh, 46 km from Vadodara, Gujarat. Next to the old stairs on Pavagadh mountain was the 500 year old statue of Jain Tirthankara Neminath which were removed recently. The Jain community is very angry with this action.