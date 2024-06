videoDetails

DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 03:04 AM IST

Government recruitment took place on a total of 754 posts in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Of these, there are 147 recruitments in the rural police force. This is recruitment for the post of constable. In which educational qualification is 12th pass. But among these candidates who are running to get the job of constable, students who have done MBA, MCA, Engineering, M.Com are also included.