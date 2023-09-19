trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664602
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is Canada clashing with India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Justin Trudeau, who made a statement against India on the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, is now on the backfoot. Nijjar was a resident of a village in Jalandhar, Punjab... had moved to Canada in the year 1992... He was the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He was included in the list of most wanted terrorists of Indian agencies.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shubh Faces Backlash Amid Khalistani Allegation, Virat Kohli Unfollows, boAt Pulls Out Sponsorship
play icon2:2
Shubh Faces Backlash Amid Khalistani Allegation, Virat Kohli Unfollows, boAt Pulls Out Sponsorship
Baat Pate ki: Historic bill introduced in the new Parliament House, women will get 33 percent reservation
play icon9:44
Baat Pate ki: Historic bill introduced in the new Parliament House, women will get 33 percent reservation
Deshhit: Indian Army killed terrorist Uzair Khan!
play icon4:44
Deshhit: Indian Army killed terrorist Uzair Khan!
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's 24 fours, power through 'Vandan' of 'Shakti'
play icon48:3
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's 24 fours, power through 'Vandan' of 'Shakti'
play icon3:16
"A Progressive Move" Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta Praise Women's Reservation Bill

Trending Videos

Shubh Faces Backlash Amid Khalistani Allegation, Virat Kohli Unfollows, boAt Pulls Out Sponsorship
play icon2:2
Shubh Faces Backlash Amid Khalistani Allegation, Virat Kohli Unfollows, boAt Pulls Out Sponsorship
Baat Pate ki: Historic bill introduced in the new Parliament House, women will get 33 percent reservation
play icon9:44
Baat Pate ki: Historic bill introduced in the new Parliament House, women will get 33 percent reservation
Deshhit: Indian Army killed terrorist Uzair Khan!
play icon4:44
Deshhit: Indian Army killed terrorist Uzair Khan!
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's 24 fours, power through 'Vandan' of 'Shakti'
play icon48:3
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's 24 fours, power through 'Vandan' of 'Shakti'
play icon3:16
"A Progressive Move" Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta Praise Women's Reservation Bill
india canada tension on nijjar death,india-canada tension,Khalistani terrorist nijjar death,Justin Trudeau on nijjar death,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,dna with sourabh,sourabh raj jain on zee,saurabh raj jain as krishna,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,dna anchor sourabh jain,sourabh raj on zee news,India Vs Canada,S Jaishankar,