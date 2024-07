videoDetails

DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal got bail from the Supreme Court today in the liquor policy case. He has got this bail in the ED case. But Kejriwal will not be able to come out of jail. Because he has not got bail in the CBI case. While granting bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, the Supreme Court has said two big things.