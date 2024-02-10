trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719872
DNA: Why Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani?

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
DNA: Municipal Corporation team had reached Banbhulpura area of Haldwani to free the encroachment on a government land. This is being done under a campaign in Haldwani for a long time. But the building that was built by occupying government land in Banbhulpura was not an ordinary building. It is said that a mosque, tomb and madrasa were built here. That is, by occupying the government land, some people here had built a religious building. Perhaps the people doing the construction felt that if they did this on government land, no one would come to question them, and in future it would be difficult to remove this encroachment. But this did not happen. At the place where this building has been built, earlier the Muslims of the area used to come to offer Namaz, then the number of people increased and gradually a religious building was built on this government land which was being used for offering Namaz. Went. For some time now, the Municipal Corporation had been continuously issuing notices regarding the removal of this building. He was also continuously sending legal notices to the maintainers of this so-called mosque, shrine or madrasa for its removal. We have a copy of the Municipal Corporation's notice.

