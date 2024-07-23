videoDetails

DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

The fourth hearing regarding NEET exam was held in the Supreme Court today. ..The big question was whether NEET exam will be canceled or not?.. But no decision was taken today. The hearing will take place again tomorrow. When Parliament resumed after 20 days, the opposition again cornered the government regarding NEET. The theme of this uproar was that the Modi government cannot conduct even an examination properly. Rahul Gandhi called the entire examination system of the country a fraud. Akhilesh Yadav demanded removal of the Education Minister.