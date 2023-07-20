trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638175
DNA: Women are the real 'target' in the war of communities!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Violent clashes are going on between two communities in Manipur for the last two and a half months. No rule of law is working in this violence. The system is a complete failure. The N. Biren government of the state has completely failed to contain the violence. When the video of the victim women went viral, the state government realized that the matter was getting out of hand. It is not that they were not aware, they were aware, but the country was getting to know what was happening in Manipur. Today, when that video has gone viral, the country came to know about the ongoing violence in Manipur, and that is why the state government is active.
