Does Vidyut Jammwal Believe in Miracles And Shortcuts? Watch Exclusive Interview | Zee News English

|Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Does Vidyut Jammwal Believe in Miracles And Shortcuts? Watch Exclusive Interview | Zee News English Vidyut Jammwal speaks exclusively to Zee media as his film IB71 releases in theatres. The actor talks about struggling in Bollywood, having no godfather, believing in miracles, and more. The actor feels taken aback when asked what would happen tomorrow when his body won’t allow him to do action of this magnitude. Here’s the most insightful interview with Vidyut Jammwal.

