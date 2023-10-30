trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681967
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dumper Tractor Trolley collides with each other in UP's Barabanki

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
UP Bus Accident News: The havoc of high speed has been seen in Uttar Pradesh. There has been a massive collision between a Dumper-Tractor-Trolley in Barabanki. About 3 people have died and 2 people have been injured in this accident.
Follow Us

All Videos

Do Hamas or PFI has connection with Kerala Blast?
Play Icon4:58
Do Hamas or PFI has connection with Kerala Blast?
Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident
Play Icon2:4
Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Play Icon1:49
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea
Play Icon0:59
Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
Play Icon2:41
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case

Trending Videos

Do Hamas or PFI has connection with Kerala Blast?
play icon4:58
Do Hamas or PFI has connection with Kerala Blast?
Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident
play icon2:4
Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
play icon1:49
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea
play icon0:59
Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
play icon2:41
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
UP bus accident,up bus accident news,up roadways bus accident today,barabanki bus accident,barabanki bus accident today,dumper tractor trolley,dumper tractor trolley accident,tractor trolley accident,tractor trolley accident today,tractor trolley car accident,tractor trolley video accident,accident,accident in up,accident in barabanki,Road accident,road accident in barabanki,road accident in barabanki today,road accident in up,breaking,Trending,Zee News,