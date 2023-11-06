trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684907
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Earthquake in Delhi NCR LIVE Updates: Strong earthquake tremors in Delhi, Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR. Earthquake tremors were felt in Noida Ghaziabad. This is the third earthquake in 3 days.
