ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy scam case. ED has recovered 150 pages of documents from Kejriwal's house. As per Sources, ED will raise this issue before the court in its remand copy.

