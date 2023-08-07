trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645728
Emergency ward of AIIMS catches fire

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
AIIMS Emergency Ward Fire: A massive fire broke out in the emergency ward of AIIMS. About 8 fire engines are present at the spot. Efforts to extinguish the fire are going on continuously.

