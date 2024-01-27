trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714493
Emmanuel Macron reached the Dargah of Nizamuddin Auliya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron is on a tour of India. Before returning home, he reached the Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi. Where he enjoyed Qawwali.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Sunday
Play Icon33:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Sunday
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
Play Icon6:46
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
Play Icon12:34
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
Play Icon3:17
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
Play Icon10:48
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque

