England wins toss against India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Indian cricket team and England are playing test match against each other. As per latest reports, England has won the toss and decided to bat first. The match is being played in Hyderabad. To know more about the same, watch this video.

