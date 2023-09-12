videoDetails

Enmity with Modi or Sanatan? I.N.D.I.A. What is the 'agenda' of?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Was there an agreement in the third meeting of INDIA Alliance held in Mumbai to defeat Modi as well as to eradicate Sanatan Dharma? Was it also on the agenda of INDIA Alliance to eradicate Sanatan from its roots? have to give? The question is because one of the partners of the alliance, i.e. a minister of DMK, Ponmudi, has said that this alliance has been formed only to destroy Sanatan. ...It is not surprising because earlier Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatan is like dengue and malaria, it has to be eradicated.. Then A Raja said that Sanatan is like HIV.