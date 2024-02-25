trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724962
'Even Ravana's ego could not last...', Says Arvind kejriwal

Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Kejriwal on BJP: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a big attack on BJP. Kejriwal said that even Ravana's ego could not survive. Kejriwal said that BJP is not God. Watch what Kejriwal said next in this report...

