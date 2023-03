videoDetails

EXCLUSIVE information regarding Amritpal Singh's ROUTE

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Punjab Police is continuously searching for Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, a video of fugitive Amritpal has gone viral on social media in which he has talked about surrender and has put three conditions before the police. Now the possibility of Amritpal being in Punjab is being expressed. Get exclusive information on Amritpal's route plan in this report.