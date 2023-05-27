NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exclusive pictures of the new Parliament House surfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Exclusive pictures of the new parliament have come to the fore, these pictures show that Indian culture has been taken care of along with modernity in making the new parliament. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament tomorrow. Earlier, 20 parties of the country had refused to participate in the program of inauguration of the Parliament.

All Videos

NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House

Trending Videos

5:41
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks on opposition!
0:22
Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur Showers Love On Actor
0:23
Nora Fatehi Wears Red Latex Bodycon At IIFA 2023 Green Carpet
0:57
PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meet, 7 CMs Absent
14:20
Politics intensifies on New Parliament House
new Parliament building,new parliament exclusive pictures,new parliament video,Ravishankar Prasad,Delhi,Delhi Police,Parliament,parliament Inauguration,Jantar Mantar,delhi wrestler protest,Delhi wrester protest,opposition opposed new parliment inaguration,Modi government,new parliament building india,modi new parliament building,when new parliament building will be ready,indian new parliament building,new parliament building india opening date,New Parliament,