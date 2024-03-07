NewsVideos
Fake medicine factory caught in Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Are you also a sugar and BP patient and take medicines daily, then our news is important for you. Imagine if the medicine you are taking is fake? A factory of fake medicines has been caught in Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. Fake medicines worth about Rs 1 crore have been recovered from the factory. The medicines that have been seized in these. First of all let us show you its list.

