Family's Puja With Live Black Cobra Goes Viral: Netizens React With Shock

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
A black cobra is seen in a social media video that has gone viral and stunned people all over the world. It shows a family completely immersed in a religious ceremony. The video, which is currently receiving a lot of attention, shows the family performing the ceremony with a priest nearby while remaining remarkably composed. The video, which was first posted on Instagram by user omkar_sanatanii, gained thousands of views and a ton of interesting feedback from interested viewers. A description that explains the significance of snake worship in Hinduism and highlights the love that Hindus have for Lord Shiva and the Naga deity is included with the video.

