Famous YouTuber and Big Boss Fame Elvish Yadav to be interrogated today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

ED To Investigate Elvish Yadav: ED will interrogate famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav today in the rave party case. Earlier the questioning was to take place on September 2 but Elvish had asked for some time, after which now ED will interrogate Elvish today.