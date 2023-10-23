trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679092
Fight increases in alliance over poster writing Akhilesh as future Prime Minister

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Lucknow Breaking: On the occasion of the birthday of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, posters have been put up in Lucknow in support of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav. In these posters, Akhilesh Yadav has been described as the future Prime Minister of the country. SP leader Fakrul Hasan Chand, who made the request in the poster, said that if Akhilesh is made the PM candidate, then BJP will be defeated from UP.
