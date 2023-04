videoDetails

Firing Incident at Bathinda Military Station near Cantt Area in Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Firing Incident has been reported from Punjab's Bathinda. Shooting has taken place at the military station in Cantt area of ​​Bathinda. 4 people have died in this incident. After the incident, Punjab police have sealed the area. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.