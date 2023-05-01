G Kishan Reddy and Meenakshi Lekhi attend the Jan Shakti Exhibition's NGMA opening ceremony

NewsVideos
Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on April 30 attended the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Jan Shakti Exhibition’ at NGMA, Jaipur House. Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi accompanied G Kishan Reddy during the event. The eminent artists of the exhibition were also present on the occasion and felicitated by G.K Reddy and Meenakshi Lekhi. On the occasion, the first comic book of the 12-book series of the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) was released.

