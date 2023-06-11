NewsVideos
G20 summit: Meeting of development ministers of G20 countries in Varanasi, meeting in Kashi from today till June 13

Jun 11, 2023
A meeting of development ministers will be held in Varanasi from today i.e. from 11 to 13 June. In this, ministers of G-20 countries will gather and brainstorm on development

