trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687591
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Politics has intensified regarding Mahadev betting app scam. Meanwhile, BJP held a press conference today. During the press conference, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and said, 'A scam worth crores took place in Chhattisgarh'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Play Icon1:22
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
Play Icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
Play Icon3:24
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Play Icon3:9
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Play Icon1:20
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali

Trending Videos

Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
play icon1:22
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
play icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
play icon3:24
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
play icon3:9
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
play icon1:20
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Gaurav Bhatia,bjp pc,Mahadev Betting App,mahadev betting app scam,mahadev app,mahadev app scam,mahadev app betting case,Mahadev Online Betting App,mahadev book online betting app,mahadev app news,mahadev book app,mahadev online betting app case,online satta mahadev app,mahadev satta app news,mahadev betting app telugu,mahadev online betting case,mahadev app raid,mahadev betting case,Mahadev Betting App Case,mahadev app bhilai,mahadev app raid in bhilai,