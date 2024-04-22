Advertisement
Gaurav Bhatia demands CBI Investigation in Neha Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
There has been an uproar over the murder of Neha Hiremath, a college student from Hubli, Karnataka. Meanwhile, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia has demanded a CBI inquiry on this matter.

